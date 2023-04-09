Update: Methanol cargo transfer complete from McAlpine Dam incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The methanol cargo was transferred off of the barge recovered form the McAlpine Dam and into a receiver barge on Saturday afternoon, according to a release.

There is still no indication that any of the barge’s cargo tanks were breached during the incident, officials said.

The United States Coast Guard has approved for the barge to be transported to a fleeting facility below the McAlpine Lock. From there, it will be transported a shipyard for repairs early next week.

All air and water testing results continue to show no detectable methanol in the air or water, according to the release.

A total of 459 air quality samples were taken between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday, officials said. In total, more than 3,000 air quality samples have been taken since the incident. All tests showed no detection of methanol.

Water testing on samples also showed no detectable presence of methanol in the Ohio River.

Now that the methanol has been safely transferred out of the once-stranded barge and into the receiver barge, air and water testing will end, officials said.

The test results from the water samples will be released on Sunday, according to the release.

Officials said the barge incident on March 28 had no impact on local water quality and Louisville’s drinking water is safe.

The stranded dry cargo barge, which was carrying a load of corn, is still stuck against the dam.

The on-scene salvage experts will continue to try to recover the barge through the weekend and into next week, according to the release.

