Clarksville announces Thunder Over Louisville road closures

Waterfront Park auctioning boat slips for Thunder Over Louisville
The Clark Memorial Bridge between Louisville, Ky. and Clarksville, Ind. plays a big role in Thunder Over Louisville(tcw-wave)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - If you are making plans to watch Thunder Over Louisville from the Clarksville riverside, you’ll want to know what roads will be closed ahead of the big show.

Clarksville police say one major change from past years is that no foot traffic will be allowed to pass through the flood wall opening on Main Street due to construction. Instead, visitors will have to walk around the Bolt + Tie building to enter the riverfront, or down to Winbourne to access the riverfront.

Here’s a list of the roads closures starting on Friday, April 21:

Closing Friday, April 21 at 11 a.m.

  • Riverside Drive at Main Street (formerly Woerner Avenue)
  • South Sherwood at Winbourne Avenue
  • Smyser Avenue at the Floodwall

Closing Saturday, April 22 at 6 a.m.

  • South Clark Boulevard at Winbourne Avenue
  • South Clark Boulevard at Beckett Street
  • Montgomery Avenue at Virginia Avenue
  • Montgomery Avenue at Sherwood Avenue
  • South Clark Boulevard at Sherwood Avenue
  • Harrison Avenue at Bailey Avenue
  • Marriott Drive at Montgomery Avenue
  • Winbourne Avenue at Riverside Drive
  • Emery Crossing at Summer Place
  • Emery Crossing at McCullough Pike

Closing at 10 a.m.

  • South Clark Boulevard at Main Street (Residents and Business Permits Only)

Closing at 2 p.m.

  • South Clark Boulevard at Montgomery Avenue (Residents, Entry to VIP, Church, Handicap Parking Only)

Closing at 4 p.m.

  • Smyser Avenue at the Floodwall
  • South Sherwood at Riverside Drive

Closing as needed in the afternoon and evening

  • North Clark Boulevard at Brown Station Way
  • Emory Crossing at McCullough Pike

Clarksville police say the event area, which includes all public park areas, flood walls, parking lots, and roads, begins at Main Street and Riverside Drive, and extends west along Riverside Drive ending at the Interpretive Center.

If you are inside the event area, the following rules will be strictly enforced:

  • No Alcohol
  • No Animals (See Service Animal Rules)
  • No Bicycles
  • No Motorcycles
  • No Mopeds
  • No Skateboards
  • No Rollerskates / Blades
  • No Unauthorized Golf Carts
  • No Glass Objects
  • No Grills
  • No Tents or Structures
  • No Flying Devices, Including Drones

Police say all bags, coolers, etc. are subject to search in the event area and state and local laws and ordinances will be enforced. That includes the ban on the use of alcohol, drugs, disorderly conduct, or anything that distracts from the enjoyment of the Thunder.

Services Animal Rules:

All individuals requiring a service animal in the event area MUST be able to present their service animal REGISTRATION or CERTIFICATION paperwork. Individuals without the proper service animal credentials will be asked to leave the event area and return with the proper paperwork. Animals in training will not be allowed in the event area.

