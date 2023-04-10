Contact Troubleshooters
Community hosting candlelight prayer, vigil for victims of shooting in downtown Louisville

Four people have been killed at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Monday.
Four people have been killed at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Monday.(WAVE News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville community is planning a candlelight prayer gathering and vigil this evening for lives lost in the shooting in downtown Louisville Monday.

According to Christ Church United Methodist, at 5pm there will be a candlelight prayer gathering at 4614 Brownsboro Road.

There is also going to be a vigil at 6:30pm at Crescent Hill Presbyterian Church.

This is in response to the mass shooting in Louisville.

Community members will gather to pray for the victims, their families and friends. They will also remember those who’s lives were lost Monday.

