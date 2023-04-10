Contact Troubleshooters
Field shaping up ahead of Kentucky Derby

Several horses have already punched their ticket to Louisville ahead of the Lexington Stakes.
The Blue Grass Stakes is now a Grade 1 race.
The Blue Grass Stakes is now a Grade 1 race.(Keeneland)
By Dusty Baker
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The dream of reaching Churchill Downs is becoming a reality for a number of trainers and jockeys following three key races over the weekend.

The results of the Blue Grass Stakes, Santa Anita Derby, and Wood Memorial Stakes have ultimately punched in the tickets of several horses into the upcoming Kentucky Derby.

Tapit Trice prevailed at the favorite in the Blue Grass Stakes with a time of 1:50:00 flat.

Practical Move lived up to the oddsmakers expectations, securing a spot in Louisville following a win by a nose in the Santa Anita Derby over Mandarin Hero.

Lord Miles, a 59-1 longshot, stunned the field with a victory by a nose in the Wood Memorial Stakes.

Eight horses have already scored 100 points or more on the current leaderboard.

Forte, the presumed favorite in the upcoming Kentucky Derby, leads the field with 190 points.

Practical Move has posted 160 points to sit in second place overall.

Angel of Empire is not far behind Practical Move, securing 154 points to take the third spot on the list.

Tapit Trice’s win in the Blue Grass Stakes played a key role in the 150 points and fourth spot on the leaderboard.

In fifth place is Two Phil’s with 123 points.

The upset win in the Wood Memorial Stakes has Lord Miles sitting pretty in sixth place with 105 points.

Both of Derma Sotogake and Kingbarns feature 100 points to complete the top eight on the leaderboard.

The Lexington Stakes on Saturday will be the final stage in the prep races for the Kentucky Derby.

