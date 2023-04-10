Contact Troubleshooters
Floyd Co. Sheriff reacts to Louisville shooting, talks close relationship with Jefferson Co. police

Floyd County Sheriff vehicle borrowed from Jefferson County Sheriff.
Floyd County Sheriff vehicle borrowed from Jefferson County Sheriff.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - In June 2022, three police officers and a K-9 were killed in a Floyd County shooting.

While it does not compare to the loss of life, six vehicles were destroyed as well.

Although they could not bring back the fallen officers, the first call to help came from Louisville.

“It’s other places like our bigger cities. We call them our bigger brothers, who reached out to us and said ‘I’ll take care of you. I’ll give you what I got, and I’ll get you on your feet,’ and that’s what Louisville did to us,” Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department loaned Floyd County three police vehicles.

Hunt said the department still uses them.

“We still got those vehicles. Obviously, when our incident happened, we lost about six vehicles, and Jefferson County was the first one. John Aubrey, the sheriff, who said ‘you’re not alone in this. We’re with you,’” said Hunt.

Hunt described seeing messages about the Louisville shooting as “gut-wrenching,” especially after what his department went through last summer.

The Floyd County Sheriff also served as a Kentucky State Police trooper in the Louisville area.

“Yeah I spent a year and a half in Louisville, in E’town, at the E’town state police post. So, we went into Jefferson County. So, those men and women with LMPD, you know, we worked closely with as troopers and it’s just heartbreaking to see what they’re going through,” Hunt said.

Hunt described the police response Monday as ‘heroic.’

“To take care of action as soon as they got there. Engaging the shooter and eventually putting him out of commission was good,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

