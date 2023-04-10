FORECAST: Beautiful afternoon with another chilly night ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures will warm each day this week

Spotty thunderstorms return to the area Friday

A few stronger thunderstorms may take place Saturday evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The beautiful sunshine will continue through the afternoon with temperatures warming each hour. Expect highs to reach into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Mainly clear and chilly once again for tonight. Low temperatures overall will drop into the 40s with areas aware from the city able to drop briefly below the 40 degree mark in a few cases.

Tuesday will feature more of the same with lots of sunshine with temperatures increasing to reach well into the 70s. That is well-above normal for mid-April.

Temperatures return to the 40s Tuesday night; skies remain clear.

The dry weather pattern will continue to allow for temperatures to warm each day with cool nights early on. Humidity levels will start to increase Friday which will help fire up a few thunderstorms.

It will be Saturday, however, that we’ll be watching for perhaps a period of stronger thunderstorms. There’s plenty of time for that forecast to change.

