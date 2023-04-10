FORECAST: Quiet springtime weather pattern continues until storms arrive late week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Lows in the 40s for the next several nights

Highs get closer to 80° by midweek as high pressure nudges east of our area

Rain and thunderstorm chances pick back up closer to the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The quiet weather continues tonight as temperatures fall into the 40s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is a mostly sunny day with highs bumping into the lower to middle 70s during the afternoon.

Temperatures will fall into the 40s again overnight Tuesday night, but it won’t be quite as cool Wednesday morning compared to previous mornings.

A few high, thin clouds are possible Wednesday as temperatures continue to climb. It will be a pleasant and comfortable day temperature-wise, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

By Thursday we’ll see temperatures getting closer to that 80° mark, along with a great deal of sunshine as high pressure remains in control of our weather for one last day.

By Friday our next distrubance arrives with a scattered storm chance.

The weekend looks unsettled and somewhat uncertain as a more organized system plows through with a cold front and a higher storm chance. Timing of these storms and the backlash showers behind this system is still in question, so stay tuned for updates as we zero in on the weekend.

