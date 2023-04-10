Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warmer weather on the way

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs near 80° by Wednesday/Thursday
  • Rain chances return on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine today as we warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies remain mostly clear tonight; look for lows in the low to mid-40s.

Tuesday will be another gorgeous day as we warm into the 70s with the help of abundant sunshine. Temperatures return to the 40s Tuesday night; skies remain clear.

The warming trend continues mid-week with highs near 80° on Thursday. A few showers are possible Friday but a better rain chance shows up late Saturday into Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

