Gov. Beshear orders flags half-staff following mass shooting in downtown Louisville

Four people have been killed at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Monday, Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags to fly half-staff in remembrance of the victims killed in a mass shooting in downtown Louisville Monday morning.

Metrosafe dispatchers said calls reporting an active shooter came in around 8:30 a.m. The call was changed to an active aggressor report a short time later.

When officers arrived at Old National Bank in the 300 block of East Main Street, active gunshots were being fired, according to LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey.

Around 10:15 a.m., police said there was no longer an active aggressor threat and that “the suspected shooter has been neutralized.”

Police confirmed four people were killed and nine people, including three Louisville officers, were injured in the shooting.

University Hospital said nine total patients were treated following Monday’s shooting.

In an afternoon update, LMPD interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said three victims are in critical condition, three in non-serious condition and three victims have been discharged from the hospital.

The names of the four people who were killed are Tommy Elliott, 63; Jim Tutt, 64; Josh Barrick, 40 and Juliana Farmer, 57.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

