Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: 5 dead, 6 injured including officer from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect ‘neutralized’

By WAVE Staff and Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed five people have died from an active shooting in downtown Louisville near Slugger Field on Monday morning.

LMPD and Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg advised everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street, specifically at Old National Bank.

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area, according to MetroSafe dispatchers. The call was changed to an active aggressor report a short time later.

Around 10:15 a.m., police said there is no longer an active aggressor threat and that “the suspected shooter has been neutralized.”

Police confirmed five people have died and six people have been injured and taken to the University Hospital. One of the injured victims includes an LMPD officer.

No other details have been provided.

Louisville Metro police officers and FBI Louisville special agents are currently there at the scene. Governor Andy Beshear tweeted that he is heading to Louisville now.

LMPD is expected to give an update on this investigation shortly.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entire world was different during the Covid-19 pandemic including enrollment provisions...
Make Ends Meet: Medicaid coverage changes
Expected path of totality through the United States.
Solar Eclipse 2024
A 13-year-old tourist drowned Friday morning in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Okaloosa...
Police: 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in Florida
She was last seen by her father on Friday evening
Elizabethtown Police searching for missing 12-year-old
Alleged UofL student posts videos of possible animal abuse

Latest News

Man taken to UofL Hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood
She was last seen by her father on Friday evening
Elizabethtown Police searching for missing 12-year-old
34-year-old Vinnie Jacoway lost his life in January after he was hit by a car in downtown...
Family of hit-and-run victim Vinnie Jacoway host balloon release
Update: Methanol cargo transfer complete from McAlpine Dam incident