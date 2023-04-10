Louisville Metro police searching for suspect after shooting outside JCTC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were called to another reported shooting after the downtown shooting that left five dead and eight injured on Monday.

The second shooting was reported at Jefferson Community and Technical College (JCTC) at 8th and Chestnut streets.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said that the shooting was outside and the suspect left before officers arrived. Police confirmed that JCTC is not under an active shooter threat.

