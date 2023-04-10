Man taken to UofL Hospital after shooting in Newberg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department said a man is expected to survive after he was shot in the Newberg neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to a reported shooting in the 5400 block of Ripple Lane on Sunday at about 10 p.m. Officers found a man had been shot when they arrived.

No arrests have been made as this shooting is being investigated by the LMPD Domestic Violence Unit. Detectives believe that everyone involved in this has been accounted for.

