Officials release the names of 4 killed in Louisville mass shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have released the names of the four people killed in a mass shooting in downtown Louisville Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. at Old National Bank on Main Street. Police said four people were killed in the shooting, as well as the gunman.

University Hospital confirmed nine total patients were treated following Monday’s shooting. Three of the injured victims have been confirmed as LMPD officers.

Of the nine patients treated, UofL said three are in critical condition, including LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt.

The names of the four people who were killed are Tommy Elliott, 63; Jim Tutt, 64; Josh Barrick, 40 and Juliana Farmer, 45.

In an afternoon update, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said one of his close friends died in the shooting and two other friends are in the hospital.

“Today, I’m hurt, and I am hurting,” Beshear said. “And I know so many people out there are as well. We lost four children of God today, one of whom was one of my closest friends. Tommy Elliot helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on being a good dad. He is one of the people I talk to most in the world, and very rarely were we talking about my job. He was an incredible friend.”

