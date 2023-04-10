Contact Troubleshooters
Two people in hospital after crash on I-71

Two people in hospital after crash on I-71
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash on I-71 South near the Watterson Expressway Monday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:20pm officers responded to a vehicle crash near the nine milemarker.

Two cars and a semi-tractor were involved in this crash. One vehicle overturned.

EMS transported two people to UofL hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening.

LMPD is handling this investigation.

All lanes of I-71 South have been reopened.

