5 patients receiving treatment on Tuesday following downtown Louisville shooting

One patient is listed in critical condition while four other patients are in “fair condition”
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville Health said five patients remain in treatment at University Hospital on Tuesday following Monday’s mass shooting in downtown Louisville.

Of the five patients still within the hospital, one patient is listed in critical condition while four other patients are in “fair condition” and are stable, according to UofL Health.

UofL Health confirmed one of the patients listed in critical condition on Monday had been upgraded to fair condition.

Five people were killed and eight people were injured in the shooting at Old National Bank on Monday morning after reports initially came in for “an active aggressor” in the area, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect and the suspect also died at the scene.

There were three LMPD officers injured in Monday’s shooting, with Officer Nickolas Wilt being listed in critical condition after being shot in the head.

LMPD said in an update Tuesday morning that Wilt was still in critical condition at the hospital.

