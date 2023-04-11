Contact Troubleshooters
Blood donations encouraged as downtown Louisville shooting victims remain in hospital

By Michael Caldwell
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Red Cross, University of Louisville Hospital and Louisville Metro Government encourage anyone eligible to donate blood to do so as some of the downtown shooting victims are still being treated.

“For those of you who are looking to take action right now to show your support for the first responders who are trying to save lives, and for the victims of gun violence, one great way to do that is to donate blood,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said during his update on Tuesday.

Mayor Greenberg encourages residents to make an appointment through the American Red Cross as soon as they can.

“According to John Hopkins University, gunshot wounds require much more blood than other types of injuries,” he said.

He also added that if someone cannot give blood then they can give their time or donate to the nonprofit organization.

To schedule an appointment, click or tap here.

