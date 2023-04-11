Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Critically endangered Amur leopard cub twins born at zoo

The zoo said the cubs were born several weeks ago but are just now emerging from their birthing...
The zoo said the cubs were born several weeks ago but are just now emerging from their birthing den.(San Diego Zoo)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Gray News) – The San Diego Zoo is celebrating its newest and cutest residents – critically endangered Amur leopard twin cubs.

According to the zoo, fewer than 300 of the big cats are estimated to exist in the wild and in captivity, so the births are especially significant.

“Witnessing the birth of Amur leopards is always an emotional experience,” zoo care manager Gaylene Thomas said. “There are so few of them left in their native habitat that every birth carries so much weight—and every living individual promises a glimmer of hope.”

The zoo said the cubs were born several weeks ago but are just now emerging from their birthing den.

Wildlife care specialists have been monitoring the twins through a remote camera system, analyzing their behaviors and documenting their development.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the progress made by the cubs,” Thomas said. “They have grown so much and have already started showcasing their unique personalities.”

The cubs are expected to have their first full veterinary exam soon where the zoo specialists will learn more, including their sex.

The leopards were born as part of a breeding recommendation through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Amur Leopard Species Survival Plan.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, illegal poaching and habitat loss are behind the decimation of the Amur leopard population, which is native to Russia and China.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside JCTC
(Top Left) Josh Barrick, 40 (Top Right) Tommy Elliott, 63 (Bottom Left) Juliana Farmer, 45...
Officials release the names of 4 killed in Louisville mass shooting
Louisville Metro Police confirmed a fifth victim has died following a shooting in downtown...
LMPD: Fifth victim dies in hospital following downtown Louisville shooting
The skyline of downtown Louisville as seen from Jeffersonville.
FORECAST: Sunny with lots of pollen in the air

Latest News

The skyline of downtown Louisville as seen from Jeffersonville.
FORECAST: Sunny with lots of pollen in the air
FILE - This 1975 microscope image made available by the the Centers for Disease Control and...
Post-sex pill seen as new tool to fight rising STD rates
Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel gave an update on one of the officers wounded...
An update on officer's condition after Louisville mass shooting
FILE - Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport...
Criminal probe focuses on school where boy, 6, shot teacher