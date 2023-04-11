Contact Troubleshooters
Donations collected for Old National Bank mass shooting victims

Memorial at Old National Bank
Memorial at Old National Bank(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over $40,000 have been raised for the Louisville Metro Police Foundation’s GoFundMe for LMPD officer Nick Wilt.

Wilt remains at the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition after undergoing brain surgery Monday night.

He is one of several officers who responded to a mass shooting at Old National Bank Monday morning that killed five people and injured several others.

Wilt is being credited as a hero for his efforts to save lives after he was shot in the head responding to the incident. Nine people were taken to the hospital, three of them Louisville officers.

Wilt recently graduated from the LMPD Police Academy on March 31. To donate to his GoFundMe, click or tap here.

GoFundMe has launched a hub of verified fundraisers to help the families of those affected by the shooting.

Of those created so far is a GoFundMe for the family of 40-year-old Josh Barrick. To donate, click or tap here.

