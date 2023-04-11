Downtown Louisville workers reflect on the chaos of Old National Bank mass shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several people were just starting their day when a mass shooting broke out at Old National Bank on East Main Street.

“They immediately saw the SWAT team and police officers driving in the opposite direction on Main Street,” Louisville Ballet Executive Director Leslie Smart said.

Smart said there were about eight people at the ballet office Monday. Some employees were just walking in from the parking lot right next to Old National Bank. They took shelter in the basement.

“Immediately thought somebody was trying to rob the bank, but quickly through social media learned the severity of the situation,” Smart said.

One of the ballet’s staffers is a nurse. They ran afterward to help provide triage care to the wounded. Smart said rehearsal Tuesday has been difficult.

“The studio behind me has glass that looks at the Old National Building, so it’s just a constant reminder,” Smart said.

Staff at the RiverLink customer service center told WAVE News they ran to the middle of their office as soon as they heard gunshots.

“It took us a couple of seconds for us to realize what was going on,” Against The Grain operations manager Jason Smith said. “These guys have been our neighbors for years, we just kind of went into a support role, what can we do to help.”

Smith said they were in meetings at the time. They began helping anyone running their way.

“They were running out the back, running this way,” Smith said. “And there was also traffic in the street, everybody was directed to get out of their cars and take shelter.”

They offered their space to the police for a quick press conference and offered shelter or water for anyone asking.

“We were just here and if anybody came past and wanted to come inside, we were here for them,” Smith said.

Smart told WAVE News she was a friend of one of the victims, 63-year-old Tommy Elliot. She said just had lunch with him last week.

It’s going to take time for everyone in this area to work through what happened here.

