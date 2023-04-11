FORECAST: Spring and even summerlike weather in store before weekend storms

WEATHER HEADLINES

One more cool start before milder mornings arrive

4th run at 80° in 2023 by Thursday

Scattered storms for Friday, higher storm chance Saturday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re falling into the 40s once again overnight, but it’ll be a few degrees warmer than previous mornings by early Wednesday. Clear skies are expected as high pressure to our south continues to rule our weather.

Wednesday looks mainly sunny with a few thin clouds streaming in from the north during the morning. Highs will be in the 70s but getting awfully close to 80° in Louisville.

Clear skies will help us fall into the 40s Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thursday is a very warm day, with sunshine and southerly winds ushering us into the 80s during the afternoon for only the 4th time in 2023 so far.

Clouds will slowly increase from the south heading into Thursday evening as our next system approaches.

The first part of this two-part system will bring us a few scattered storms Friday afternoon. Severe storms are not anticipated, but a gust of wind or two could be strong within these brief storm cells.

That brings us to part two of this system which contains a cold front plowing through our region Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Some of these storms could be strong, especially west of I-65. That will depend on timing and how much instability is left over during the evening so stay tuned for further details on Saturday night’s storms.

