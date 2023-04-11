Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Spring and even summerlike weather in store before weekend storms

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • One more cool start before milder mornings arrive
  • 4th run at 80° in 2023 by Thursday
  • Scattered storms for Friday, higher storm chance Saturday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re falling into the 40s once again overnight, but it’ll be a few degrees warmer than previous mornings by early Wednesday. Clear skies are expected as high pressure to our south continues to rule our weather.

Wednesday looks mainly sunny with a few thin clouds streaming in from the north during the morning. Highs will be in the 70s but getting awfully close to 80° in Louisville.

Clear skies will help us fall into the 40s Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thursday is a very warm day, with sunshine and southerly winds ushering us into the 80s during the afternoon for only the 4th time in 2023 so far.

Clouds will slowly increase from the south heading into Thursday evening as our next system approaches.

The first part of this two-part system will bring us a few scattered storms Friday afternoon. Severe storms are not anticipated, but a gust of wind or two could be strong within these brief storm cells.

That brings us to part two of this system which contains a cold front plowing through our region Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Some of these storms could be strong, especially west of I-65. That will depend on timing and how much instability is left over during the evening so stay tuned for further details on Saturday night’s storms.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Most Read

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside JCTC
(Top Left) Josh Barrick, 40 (Top Right) Tommy Elliott, 63 (Bottom Left) Juliana Farmer, 45...
Officials release the names of 4 killed in Louisville mass shooting
Louisville Metro Police confirmed a fifth victim has died following a shooting in downtown...
LMPD: Fifth victim dies in hospital following downtown Louisville shooting

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Goode Morning Weather Blog
Goode Weather Blog 4/11
Expected path of totality through the United States.
Solar Eclipse 2024
Just like the kids they help, Kosair for kids is looking to lift one of their Silent Messenger...
Kosair For Kids losing one of their “Silent Messenger” statues after severe weather