FORECAST: Sunny and warm for most of the week

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs near 80° Wednesday & Thursday
  • Spotty thunderstorms return to the area Friday
  • A few stronger thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be sunny with highs in the 70s this afternoon.

Skies remain clear tonight as temperatures fall into the 40s. Mostly sunny skies remain in the forecast on Wednesday. Once again, temperatures max out in the 70s for highs. Clear skies are expected Wednesday night; lows in the 40s.

Humidity levels will start to increase Friday, which will help fire up a few thunderstorms. On Saturday, however, we’ll be watching for perhaps a period of stronger thunderstorms.

