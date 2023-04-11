Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Goode Weather Blog 4/11

By Brian Goode
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Our weather setup is going to hold for the rest of the week. There is still a small window for a few pop-up t-storms Friday PM but coverage looks limited.

The main question comes with a cold front moving in Saturday. Timing of its arrival during the day would raise the risk for some stronger thunderstorms. However, a later timing into the evening/overnight would dramatically lower that risk.

Stay close to the forecast as we adjust based on the speed trends.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside JCTC
(Top Left) Josh Barrick, 40 (Top Right) Tommy Elliott, 63 (Bottom Left) Juliana Farmer, 45...
Officials release the names of 4 killed in Louisville mass shooting
Louisville Metro Police confirmed a fifth victim has died following a shooting in downtown...
LMPD: Fifth victim dies in hospital following downtown Louisville shooting
The skyline of downtown Louisville as seen from Jeffersonville.
FORECAST: Sunny and warm for most of the week

Latest News

One patient is listed in critical condition while four other patients are in “fair condition”
5 patients receiving treatment on Tuesday following downtown Louisville shooting
Goode Weather Blog 4/11
Mayor Craig Greenberg, LMPD Chief Villaroel give update on mass shooting
The skyline of downtown Louisville as seen from Jeffersonville.
FORECAST: Sunny and warm for most of the week