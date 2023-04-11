Goode Weather Blog 4/11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -
Our weather setup is going to hold for the rest of the week. There is still a small window for a few pop-up t-storms Friday PM but coverage looks limited.
The main question comes with a cold front moving in Saturday. Timing of its arrival during the day would raise the risk for some stronger thunderstorms. However, a later timing into the evening/overnight would dramatically lower that risk.
Stay close to the forecast as we adjust based on the speed trends.
