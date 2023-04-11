Contact Troubleshooters
GRAPHIC: LMPD to release bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg joined city officials on Tuesday morning to provide updates on Monday’s mass shooting at Old National Bank in Downtown Louisvil
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The following livestream of LMPD’s bodycam footage from Monday’s mass shooting, set to begin around 5 p.m., is expected to be graphic - viewer discretion advised.

(Original story below)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg joined city officials on Tuesday morning to provide updates on Monday’s mass shooting at Old National Bank in Downtown Louisville.

Greenberg confirmed on Tuesday that the Louisville Metro Police Department would be releasing bodycam footage from the incident in addition to 911 calls made to the shooting.

The footage is set to be released at 5 p.m. in an update at Metro Hall.

LMPD Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the shooter purchased the rifle used in Monday’s shooting legally from a Louisville dealer on April 4.

Police later confirmed the weapon was an AR-15.

Greenberg addressed that under current Kentucky law, the weapon that was used in Monday’s shooting would one day be auctioned back off to the public.

“Think about that, that murder weapon will be back on the streets one day under Kentucky’s current law,” Greenberg said.

Back in February, Greenberg worked with LMPD on a new policy to render guns inoperable and place warning labels on weapons before being surrendered to Kentucky State Police.

Police also confirmed a search warrant was executed on the shooter’s home and items were recovered, but no details were given due to the ongoing investigation.

“We want to make sure we’re providing accurate information,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. “The family deserves that and Louisville deserves that.”

Greenberg also announced a vigil would be hosted on Wednesday at the plaza of the Muhammad Ali Center at 5 p.m.

“This vigil will be to acknowledge the wounds, physical and emotional, that gun violence leaves behind,” Greenberg said.

The vigil is an interfaith opportunity that will be open to the entire community, Greenberg said.

The Office of Safe and Family Neighborhoods is working to have grief counselors at 12 churches around the city Wednesday night for additional support.

