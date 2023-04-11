Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Indiana man arrested in SEKY for inhaling an aerosol product

(Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a parking lot off West Cumberland Gap Parkway after receiving complaints of people inhaling spray paint from a can.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned the subjects were inhaling spray duster used for electronics, but they had left the parking lot.

Deputies searched the area and located a gray Jeep Cherokee in a different parking lot.

The deputies then saw a man slumped over the steering wheel with the engine running and the car taking up two parking spots.

Officials were able to wake the driver and conducted an investigation.

Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston and Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Adam Christian Coppok, 30, of Claypool, Indiana.

Coppok was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense and was lodged at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
One patient is listed in critical condition and two other patients are in “fair condition."
5 patients discharged, 3 patients remain in hospital following Louisville mass shooting
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital...
Victim in W. Chestnut St. shooting identified as 24-year-old man
(Top Left) Josh Barrick, 40 (Top Right) Tommy Elliott, 63 (Bottom Left) Juliana Farmer, 45...
Officials release the names of 4 killed in Louisville mass shooting

Latest News

FORECAST: Sunny, warm with plenty of pollen
Old National Bank
‘No words can express our sorrow’: Family of Old National Bank shooter releases statement
One patient is listed in critical condition and two other patients are in “fair condition."
5 patients discharged, 3 patients remain in hospital following Louisville mass shooting
LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Downtown Louisville workers reflect on the chaos of Old National Bank mass shooting
Downtown Louisville workers reflect on the chaos of Old National Bank mass shooting