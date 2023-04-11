Indiana man arrested in SEKY for inhaling an aerosol product

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a parking lot off West Cumberland Gap Parkway after receiving complaints of people inhaling spray paint from a can.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned the subjects were inhaling spray duster used for electronics, but they had left the parking lot.

Deputies searched the area and located a gray Jeep Cherokee in a different parking lot.

The deputies then saw a man slumped over the steering wheel with the engine running and the car taking up two parking spots.

Officials were able to wake the driver and conducted an investigation.

Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston and Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Adam Christian Coppok, 30, of Claypool, Indiana.

Coppok was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense and was lodged at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.