Kentucky officials call for gun reform following Louisville mass shooting

On Tuesday, Kentucky officials voiced their frustrations over the state’s gun laws.
By Destiny Quinn
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky officials are calling for gun reform following a mass shooting in downtown Lousiville.

Investigators say the 25-year-old suspected gunman legally purchased the weapon from a Louisville gun dealer on April 4.

Monday’s shooting was the 146th mass shooting in the U.S. in 2023. On Tuesday, Kentucky officials voiced their frustrations over the state’s gun laws.

“There’s one more topic we need to talk about today, and that is guns,” said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. “Yesterday’s tragedy brings us to 40 people that have been shot to death this year in our city.”

Mayor Craig Greenberg says this level of gun violence is beyond horrific and beyond anything we can and will accept. The mayor says they are going to invest more in mental health care.

“Look at what’s happening. I had someone the other day tell me, ‘Don’t make this political.’ Fine. Don’t make this political. People’s lives aren’t political. Public safety isn’t political. Put those policies in place that put people first,” said Congressman Morgan McGarvey.

The Congressman and Mayor shared passionate pleas for Kentucky laws to change.

“Under current Kentucky law, the assault rifle that was used to murder five of our neighbors and shoot at rescuing police officers will one day be auctioned off,” said Mayor Greenberg. “Think about that. that murder weapon will be back on the streets one day under Kentucky’s current law.”

Kentucky is a second amendment sanctuary state. That means Kentucky law enforcement officers cannot enforce any federal ban or regulation on firearms enacted after January 2021.

Kentucky also does not have a red flag law.

“You may think this will never happen to you. Never happen to any of your friends or loved ones. I used to think that,” said Mayor Greenberg. “The sad truth is that no one in our city, no one in our state, no one in our country has that luxury anymore.”

