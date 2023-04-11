LMPD confirms downtown Louisville shooter legally purchased AR-15-style rifle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It has been confirmed that the downtown Louisville shooter used a semi-automatic rifle rifle during the shooting.

Lt. Col. Aaron Crowell from the Louisville Metro Police Department announced that 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon had legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle.

The announcement was made during Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg’s Tuesday update of the downtown shooting that occurred Monday.

This is a developing story.

