Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Fifth victim dies in hospital following downtown Louisville shooting

Louisville Metro Police confirmed a fifth victim has died following a shooting in downtown...
Louisville Metro Police confirmed a fifth victim has died following a shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday morning.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed a fifth victim has died following a shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday morning.

Deana Eckert, 57, died on Monday night after being injured in the shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Main Street, police confirmed. The call came in as an active shooter before being changed to an active aggressor.

A total of four people were confirmed dead, while another nine people were injured and taken to University Hospital.

Police also confirmed the shooter had died, but did not provide the circumstances of the shooter’s death.

UofL Health said five of the nine people within the hospital were being treated for gunshot wounds.

The hospital also said three of the nine people injured were LMPD officers, with Officer Nickolas Wilt listed in critical condition.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
LMPD: 5 dead, 8 injured including 3 officers from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside JCTC
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Quiet springtime weather pattern continues until storms arrive late week
The entire world was different during the Covid-19 pandemic including enrollment provisions...
Make Ends Meet: Medicaid coverage changes
Eight people died and 12 people were injured in the Standard Gravure shooting, one of the...
Louisville officer who responded to Standard Gravure massacre speaks on downtown shooting

Latest News

Four people have been killed at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Monday.
‘I just don’t understand’: Neighbors of gunman react to Louisville mass shooting
Neighbors said the shooter, 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, lived at a home on Taylor Avenue for...
'I just don't understand': Neighbor of Louisville shooting suspect said man was seemingly nice
(Top Left) Josh Barrick, 40 (Top Right) Tommy Elliott, 63 (Bottom Left) Juliana Farmer, 45...
Officials release the names of 4 killed in Louisville mass shooting
Mass shooting survivor Whitney Austin responds to Louisville’s latest tragedy