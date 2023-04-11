LMPD: Fifth victim dies in hospital following downtown Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed a fifth victim has died following a shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday morning.

Deana Eckert, 57, died on Monday night after being injured in the shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Main Street, police confirmed. The call came in as an active shooter before being changed to an active aggressor.

A total of four people were confirmed dead, while another nine people were injured and taken to University Hospital.

Police also confirmed the shooter had died, but did not provide the circumstances of the shooter’s death.

UofL Health said five of the nine people within the hospital were being treated for gunshot wounds.

The hospital also said three of the nine people injured were LMPD officers, with Officer Nickolas Wilt listed in critical condition.

