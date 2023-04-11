Old National Bank releases statement after employees killed in mass shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Old National Bank released a statement following a mass shooting that happened at the location Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 300 block of East Main Street around 8:30 a.m., after calls came in to Metrosafe originally reporting an active shooter. The call was later changed to an active aggressor.

Six people died in the shooting, including the gunman. Eight others were injured, including three Louisville police officers.

Old National Bank released the following statement in response to the city’s latest tragedy.

“There are no words to adequately describe the sadness and devastation that our Old National family is experiencing as we grieve the tragic loss of our team members and pray for the recovery of all those who were injured,” said Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan.

Ryan and other members of the Old National Leadership team have been in Louisville much of the day offering support to affected individuals and their families, and they will continue to be on hand to provide support in the days ahead.

“Obviously, this is an incredibly difficult situation, and our entire focus is on making sure that everyone affected has the support and assistance they need,” Ryan said. “On behalf of everyone at Old National, I also want to acknowledge and thank Louisville law enforcement, the medical community and state and local officials for their incredible response to this tragedy. And finally, we ask you to please continue to pray for all those affected.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.