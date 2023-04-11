Sherman Minton Bridge work to mean weekend lane restrictions on I-64 East

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Work on the lower deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge will mean lane restrictions on Interstate 64 East for part of the weekend.

The restrictions will impact drivers heading from New Albany into Louisville. The work, which involves pour concrete, will close the right lane of the lower deck from 6 p.m. Friday, April 14, until approximately 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

Eastbound I-64 traffic into Louisville will still be available by using the top deck of the Sherman Minton. The exit ramp from I-64 East to New Albany will remain open while the concrete pour is underway, but access to I-64 East from New Albany and eastbound I-64 to I-264 will be closed during the lane closure.

Officials say drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to plan an alternate route when possible.

