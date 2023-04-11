Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown appears to be engaged

Actor Millie Bobby Brown, right, and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi attend the world premiere of...
Actor Millie Bobby Brown, right, and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi attend the world premiere of "Enola Holmes 2" at The Paris Theater on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Could actress Millie Bobby Brown be engaged? Her fans certainly think so.

The 19-year-old “Stranger Things” star posted a photo on social media embracing her partner Jake Bongiovi with a rather large ring on her engagement finger.

Brown captioned the image, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all.”

Around the same time, Bongiovi also shared an image on his social accounts where the couple is looking out to sea with the caption, “forever.”

Bongiovi, 20, is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

Brown’s team has not yet made a comment on a possible engagement.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside JCTC
(Top Left) Josh Barrick, 40 (Top Right) Tommy Elliott, 63 (Bottom Left) Juliana Farmer, 45...
Officials release the names of 4 killed in Louisville mass shooting
Louisville Metro Police confirmed a fifth victim has died following a shooting in downtown...
LMPD: Fifth victim dies in hospital following downtown Louisville shooting
The skyline of downtown Louisville as seen from Jeffersonville.
FORECAST: Spring and even summerlike weather in store before weekend storms

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Ex-firefighter gets prison for Jan. 6 extinguisher attack
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science...
Biden celebrating diplomacy, his ancestry on trip to Ireland
One man was killed and three other people were critically injured Tuesday in a shooting outside...
One killed, 3 hurt in shooting outside DC funeral home
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Biden calls family of reporter detained as spy in Russia
The skyline of downtown Louisville as seen from Jeffersonville.
FORECAST: Spring and even summerlike weather in store before weekend storms