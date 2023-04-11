UKPD holding active aggressor training on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the wake of the mass shooting in Louisville, police at the University of Kentucky want to make sure students and staff know how to keep themselves safe.

UKPD is hosting an active aggressor training on Thursday. Chief Joe Monroe says this event has been scheduled for several weeks, but they’re anticipating more attendees after the mass shooting in Louisville.

“The thing is, most people don’t think about it until after something happens that hits home, and the Louisville shooting that really, I think, brought it back to the forefront with everybody making sure they need to be prepared,” said Chief Monroe.

UKPD wants to help the campus community be prepared.

“What we’re trying to accomplish is, one, making sure people are aware of their surroundings, and, two, if you hear something or see something, you need to react accordingly,” said Chief Monroe. “We don’t want people to freeze up.”

In the training, Chief Monroe says they will go over what the community should do when UK police respond to their location during an active aggressor situation.

“Whether it’s evacuating and getting out of the area, which we call the run piece, or hiding, securing yourself, locking yourself in your office and getting away from windows and doors, those type of things,” said Chief Monroe. “Or do you fight back? Do you have an opportunity to fight back?”

The training will be from 5-6 Thursday night in the Worsham cinema in the Gatton Student Center. the event is open to the public, but attendees are asked to RSVP in advance.

Click here to RSVP for the event.

