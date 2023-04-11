Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UKPD holding active aggressor training on campus

In the wake of the mass shooting in Louisville, police at the University of Kentucky want to make sure students and staff know how to keep themselves safe.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the wake of the mass shooting in Louisville, police at the University of Kentucky want to make sure students and staff know how to keep themselves safe.

UKPD is hosting an active aggressor training on Thursday. Chief Joe Monroe says this event has been scheduled for several weeks, but they’re anticipating more attendees after the mass shooting in Louisville.

“The thing is, most people don’t think about it until after something happens that hits home, and the Louisville shooting that really, I think, brought it back to the forefront with everybody making sure they need to be prepared,” said Chief Monroe.

UKPD wants to help the campus community be prepared.

“What we’re trying to accomplish is, one, making sure people are aware of their surroundings, and, two, if you hear something or see something, you need to react accordingly,” said Chief Monroe. “We don’t want people to freeze up.”

In the training, Chief Monroe says they will go over what the community should do when UK police respond to their location during an active aggressor situation.

“Whether it’s evacuating and getting out of the area, which we call the run piece, or hiding, securing yourself, locking yourself in your office and getting away from windows and doors, those type of things,” said Chief Monroe. “Or do you fight back? Do you have an opportunity to fight back?”

The training will be from 5-6 Thursday night in the Worsham cinema in the Gatton Student Center. the event is open to the public, but attendees are asked to RSVP in advance.

Click here to RSVP for the event.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
One patient is listed in critical condition and two other patients are in “fair condition."
5 patients discharged, 3 patients remain in hospital following Louisville mass shooting
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital...
Victim in W. Chestnut St. shooting identified as 24-year-old man
(Top Left) Josh Barrick, 40 (Top Right) Tommy Elliott, 63 (Bottom Left) Juliana Farmer, 45...
Officials release the names of 4 killed in Louisville mass shooting

Latest News

FORECAST: Sunny, warm with plenty of pollen
Old National Bank
‘No words can express our sorrow’: Family of Old National Bank shooter releases statement
One patient is listed in critical condition and two other patients are in “fair condition."
5 patients discharged, 3 patients remain in hospital following Louisville mass shooting
LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Downtown Louisville workers reflect on the chaos of Old National Bank mass shooting
Downtown Louisville workers reflect on the chaos of Old National Bank mass shooting