Victim in W. Chestnut St. shooting identified as 24-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man shot to death outside a community college in downtown Louisville’s Central Business District has been released.

Chea’von Moore, 24, of Louisville, died from multiple gunshot wounds before he could receive medical treatment.

Louisville Metro police say Moore and an adult woman were found shot at 8th and Chestnut Streets just before 11 a.m. April 10. Moore died before he could receive medical attention. The woman was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

The shooting happened outside a campus of Jefferson Community and Technical College. It caused the JCTC to close the campus for the remainder of the day.

No arrests have been made in the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by using the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

LMPD says the shooting was not related to the mass casualty that happened approximately two hours earlier at Old National Bank at Preston and Main Streets.

