Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Victim in W. Chestnut St. shooting identified as 24-year-old man

The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital...
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital from the second downtown shooting on Monday.(WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man shot to death outside a community college in downtown Louisville’s Central Business District has been released.

Chea’von Moore, 24, of Louisville, died from multiple gunshot wounds before he could receive medical treatment.

Louisville Metro police say Moore and an adult woman were found shot at 8th and Chestnut Streets just before 11 a.m. April 10. Moore died before he could receive medical attention. The woman was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

The shooting happened outside a campus of Jefferson Community and Technical College. It caused the JCTC to close the campus for the remainder of the day.

No arrests have been made in the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by using the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

LMPD says the shooting was not related to the mass casualty that happened approximately two hours earlier at Old National Bank at Preston and Main Streets.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside JCTC
(Top Left) Josh Barrick, 40 (Top Right) Tommy Elliott, 63 (Bottom Left) Juliana Farmer, 45...
Officials release the names of 4 killed in Louisville mass shooting
Louisville Metro Police confirmed a fifth victim has died following a shooting in downtown...
LMPD: Fifth victim dies in hospital following downtown Louisville shooting
The skyline of downtown Louisville as seen from Jeffersonville.
FORECAST: Spring and even summerlike weather in store before weekend storms

Latest News

FBI Headquarters in Louisville, KY.
FBI seeking tips on downtown Louisville mass shooting
Blood donations encouraged as downtown Louisville shooting victims remain in hospital
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg joined city officials on Tuesday morning to provide updates on...
LMPD to release bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting; vigil planned for victims
Greenberg
LMPD confirms downtown Louisville shooter legally purchased AR-15-style rifle