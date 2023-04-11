Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman sentenced to 90 days in jail for fatal hit-and-run

The photo shows the mug shot of Elizabeth Richards, who police say hit and killed Heather...
Richards wasn’t arrested until Aug. 2022, 14 months after the initial crash.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – A woman who killed a Phoenix mother in a hit-and-run was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail followed by three years of probation.

Police said Elizabeth Richards struck and killed Heather Fairchild on June 23, 2021. Fairchild died a week later at the hospital.

Police said Richards “freaked out” when she hit Fairchild, then “freaked out some more” when she saw her lying in the road.

Richards then fled the scene and called her daughter to tell her what happened. Richards’ daughter then went to the crash site and told police her mother was the one who hit Fairchild.

Richards’ daughter then directed police to Richards’ apartment, where police said they found her slurring her speech and swaying side to side. She also smelled of alcohol, officers said.

However, Richards told investigators that she had drank some wine after she got home from the collision.

Although police questioned Richards on the day of the hit-and-run, she wasn’t arrested until August 2022, which was 14 months after the crash.

Fairchild’s mother, Priscilla Pfleging, previously told Arizona’s Family she had mixed emotions following the arrest, wondering why it took so long to take Richards into custody.

“She left my daughter laying in the road screaming,” Pfleging said. “She stopped and looked at her and saw she was bleeding, but she took off and left her there. I feel angry that they took so long to get her, but I am relieved that they got her.”

In August 2022, following Richards’ arrest, Arizona’s Family reached out to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and asked why it took 14 months for an arrest to be made. A spokesperson said they couldn’t talk specifically about this case but said they had been dealing with a backlog of cases.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said during an August 2022 news conference that justice sometimes takes time to hand down.

“My message to victims is, we are doing everything we can and we will do everything we need to do to ensure justice, but this takes time,” Mitchell said.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside JCTC
(Top Left) Josh Barrick, 40 (Top Right) Tommy Elliott, 63 (Bottom Left) Juliana Farmer, 45...
Officials release the names of 4 killed in Louisville mass shooting
Louisville Metro Police confirmed a fifth victim has died following a shooting in downtown...
LMPD: Fifth victim dies in hospital following downtown Louisville shooting
The skyline of downtown Louisville as seen from Jeffersonville.
FORECAST: Spring and even summerlike weather in store before weekend storms

Latest News

Heart wreath laid by boarded up Old National Bank windows.
Vigil planned in honor of Old National Bank mass shooting victims
Firefighters described the vehicle as an “obstruction” but said they were able to secure a...
Firefighters bust windows, run hose through car to get to hydrant
Feds see ‘significant uptick’ in moving scam complaints
Feds see ‘significant uptick’ in moving scam complaints
Feds see ‘significant uptick’ in moving scam complaints
FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at...
Dominion can discuss general threats in Fox defamation trial