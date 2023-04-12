Contact Troubleshooters
6 patients discharged, 2 patients remain in hospital following Louisville mass shooting

One patient is listed in critical condition and two other patients are in “fair condition."
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville Health confirmed six patients have been discharged from the hospital following Monday’s mass shooting in downtown Louisville.

Two patients remain in treatment at University Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, according to UofL Health.

LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt remains listed in critical condition. The other patient is in stable and fair condition.

There were three LMPD officers injured in Monday’s shooting, with Wilt being listed in critical condition after being shot in the head.

“For 15 years, I’ve cared for victims of violence and gunshot wounds,” UofL Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith said. “People say I am tired...I am weary. There’s only so many times you can walk into a room and tell someone they are not coming home tomorrow. And it just breaks your heart. When you hear someone screaming, ‘mommy,’ or ‘daddy,’ it just becomes too hard day in and day out to be able to do that. Sooner or later, it catches up to everybody. You just can’t keep doing what we are doing.”

The hospital added they’ve had to use 170 units of blood to treat all the injuries from the mass shooting.

“The lives that were saved yesterday were because of the American Red Cross,” Smith said. “And the blood they had on the shelves and the blood that they provided us. So going now to donate and continuing to donate is what is going to make a difference for the patients that are coming through the doors a day from now, a week from now, a month from now.”

UofL Health confirmed one of the patients who was originally listed in critical condition on Monday had been upgraded to fair condition.

Five people were killed and eight people were injured in the shooting at Old National Bank on Monday morning after reports initially came in for “an active aggressor” in the area, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, and the suspect also died at the scene.

