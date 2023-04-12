Contact Troubleshooters
Charges dropped for man arrested in Lexington in connection with Texas murder case
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE (4/19/23): The charges against a man arrested by Lexington police in connection with a murder have been dropped.

According to the man’s attorney, Javier Manriquez was arrested in Lexington on April 12 after police believed him to be Nicholas Trujillo-Ruiz, who was wanted in connection with a 1980 murder case out of Texas.

The attorney says his office conducted its own investigation and found that Trujillo-Ruiz had actually died several years ago.

We’re told the case against Manriquez was subsequently resolved Wednesday morning in Fayette District Court.

ORIGINAL (4/12/23): Police say a man wanted for a murder warrant out of Texas was arrested in Lexington thanks to the city’s Flock camera system.

According to police, officers responded Monday evening to a report of shots fired in the 3700 block of Camelot Drive.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the suspect vehicle. Using Flock cameras, police say they were able to identify and locate the vehicle at a nearby home.

Police say 71-year-old Nicholas Trujillo-Ruiz was arrested at the home on an outstanding warrant for murder out of the Houston, Texas area. He is currently being detained at the Fayette County Detention Center.

We’re told the investigation into the shots fired is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about that case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

