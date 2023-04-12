Contact Troubleshooters
Death investigation underway after man found dead inside Old Louisville home

(Canva)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a home in Old Louisville.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said police responded to a home in the 200 block of East Kentucky Street around 10 a.m. on a report of a man down.

Officers arrived and found a man “that had received trauma to his body.” Ellis said the man died at the scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

