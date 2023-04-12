Deputies in Ohio capture runaway Emu

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - For deputies in Jackson, Ohio, Wednesday was anything but normal after receiving a call from a neighbor who said an Emu was in her yard.

The Emu was found on Red Brush Road just before noon.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies say they were able to quickly make contact with the Emu’s owner.

The Emu is now back home in Hamilton Township, deputies say.

