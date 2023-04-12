Contact Troubleshooters
Deputies in Ohio capture runaway Emu

The Emu is now back home in Hamilton Township, deputies say.
The Emu is now back home in Hamilton Township, deputies say.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - For deputies in Jackson, Ohio, Wednesday was anything but normal after receiving a call from a neighbor who said an Emu was in her yard.

The Emu was found on Red Brush Road just before noon.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies say they were able to quickly make contact with the Emu’s owner.

The Emu is now back home in Hamilton Township, deputies say.

