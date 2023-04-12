Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Eleven Kentuckians sentenced in animal fighting operation

Stock photo of scales of justice.
Stock photo of scales of justice.(Arizona's Family)
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The United States Justice Department, Eastern District of Kentucky has announced prison sentences for two more people across eastern Kentucky for their involvement in animal fighting operations in Manchester, London and Pike County.

Jerrard McVey, 48, and Linda McVey, 42, both of Carlisle were sentenced Tuesday to twelve months and a day in federal prison for conspiracy to knowingly sponsor and exhibit animals in an animal fighting venture, in connection with the Valley, a chicken pit on the border of Nicholas and Fleming Counties.

Federal prosecutors say the McVeys entered plea agreements after conspiring with others to organize animal fighting ventures and cockfights on the border of Nicholas and Fleming Counties.

The sentences come in addition to previous prison and jail terms for others involved in the animal fighting operations.

Last month, U.S. attorneys say Timothy Sizemore, 43, of Manchester, was sentenced to twenty-six months in prison and two years’ supervised release for running an animal fighting venture in Manchester, called Riverside. Federal prosecutors say he also ran a similar operation in Pike County, called Blackberry.

Millard Oscar Hubbard, 73, of Manchester, was sentenced to twelve months and one day in prison with two years of supervised release, along with a $95,000 fine, for his part in running Sizemore’s Clay County fighting operation.

Justin Smith, 34, of Manchester, was sentenced to one month incarceration and eighteen months supervised release, with a $250 fine for acting as a referee at Riverside.

The owner of the property which housed Blackberry, the Pike County animal fighting operation, Perry Hatfield, 58, was sentenced to eight months home detention and two years’ supervised release.

Federal prosecutors say two individuals who worked at Riverside, Beachel Collett, 30, of Oneida, and Lester Collett, 26, of Manchester, have been sentenced to four months’ home detention and eighteen months’ supervised release.

In a statement, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Carlton S. Shier, IV, said “Animal fighting ventures are cruel and illegal. We will continue to enforce federal animal cruelty laws and we commend the valuable assistance of all our law enforcement partners, whose dedicated work made these important convictions possible.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old...
GRAPHIC: Police release 911 calls from downtown Louisville bank shooting
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Old National Bank
‘No words can express our sorrow’: Family of Old National Bank shooter releases statement
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
Among those killed in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday was 63-year-old Tommy Elliott.
Funeral arrangements released for shooting victim Tommy Elliott

Latest News

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
UPDATE: I-264 West ramp to I-65 South reopens after semi-trailer truck overturns
Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, crews were sent to the 1700 block of West Kentucky Street on reports...
Home declared ‘total loss’ after fire in Louisville’s California neighborhood
Louisville Fire crews worked to extinguish a heavy fire extending to multiple buildings in the...
Home declared ‘total loss’ after fire in Louisville’s California neighborhood
Cynthia Kosman, 29, a former Louisville Metro Corrections officer, is charged with being part...
Former LMDC officer charged with plot to bring contraband into the jail
Downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Poor air quality this afternoon