Eleven Kentuckians sentenced in animal fighting operation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The United States Justice Department, Eastern District of Kentucky has announced prison sentences for two more people across eastern Kentucky for their involvement in animal fighting operations in Manchester, London and Pike County.

Jerrard McVey, 48, and Linda McVey, 42, both of Carlisle were sentenced Tuesday to twelve months and a day in federal prison for conspiracy to knowingly sponsor and exhibit animals in an animal fighting venture, in connection with the Valley, a chicken pit on the border of Nicholas and Fleming Counties.

Federal prosecutors say the McVeys entered plea agreements after conspiring with others to organize animal fighting ventures and cockfights on the border of Nicholas and Fleming Counties.

The sentences come in addition to previous prison and jail terms for others involved in the animal fighting operations.

Last month, U.S. attorneys say Timothy Sizemore, 43, of Manchester, was sentenced to twenty-six months in prison and two years’ supervised release for running an animal fighting venture in Manchester, called Riverside. Federal prosecutors say he also ran a similar operation in Pike County, called Blackberry.

Millard Oscar Hubbard, 73, of Manchester, was sentenced to twelve months and one day in prison with two years of supervised release, along with a $95,000 fine, for his part in running Sizemore’s Clay County fighting operation.

Justin Smith, 34, of Manchester, was sentenced to one month incarceration and eighteen months supervised release, with a $250 fine for acting as a referee at Riverside.

The owner of the property which housed Blackberry, the Pike County animal fighting operation, Perry Hatfield, 58, was sentenced to eight months home detention and two years’ supervised release.

Federal prosecutors say two individuals who worked at Riverside, Beachel Collett, 30, of Oneida, and Lester Collett, 26, of Manchester, have been sentenced to four months’ home detention and eighteen months’ supervised release.

In a statement, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Carlton S. Shier, IV, said “Animal fighting ventures are cruel and illegal. We will continue to enforce federal animal cruelty laws and we commend the valuable assistance of all our law enforcement partners, whose dedicated work made these important convictions possible.”

