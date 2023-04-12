Contact Troubleshooters
Emergency repair closes lane on I-65 North near Jefferson, Bullitt county line

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said an emergency lane closure is happening on I-65 North on Wednesday to make repairs.

The closure takes place on the right lane of I-65 North until 2 p.m. at mile marker 123, just north of the Bullitt County line in Jefferson County, according to a release.

Crews will be at the location to repair a concrete slab, KYTC said. The duration of the work may be adjusted if other delays occur.

Drivers should use caution when heading through the area.

