Experts share tips on workplace violence prevention

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Workplace violence is at the top of the mind for many people throughout Louisville and the entire state following Monday’s mass shooting at Old National Bank.

New reports indicate the gunman was a current employee at the bank. Experts said participating in active shooter drills and having a multi-layered plan is critical.

“What happened on Monday is exactly what we describe in our classroom sessions: the response by the police, time frame, concerning social media posts prior to the event,” STAT Cofounder and Chief Instructor Dale Massey said. “Everything that happened on Monday is everything we train people to survive in our classroom sessions.”

Strategic Threat Assessment Training, or STAT, trains people to be prepared for workplace violence scenarios. Massey said participating in active shooter trainings and having plans are one piece to be prepared when situations happen.

Over the years, technology has been developed in ways that can help before and during active shooter situations. Apps like SafeStream can be beneficial for first responders by showing them what’s happening at the scene before they arrive.

“You can see exactly what’s going on in your location,” STAT Co-founder Eric Culver said. “Now, that information is unique and important because what happened Monday. Those officers were responding to the location and had no idea of what was inside. When they went up to the front of the building it was glass windows, and they couldn’t see inside. The shooter had an advantage and could ambush those officers, but if someone inside had the app, they could feel that information to dispatchers or officers and they would have that information in route.”

SafeStream helps during a crisis, but there are some tools that can help before a shooting situation arrives. ClearForce is a data-driven risk management platform for businesses.

Users input information that includes any personal issues about themselves or co-workers. Then management can review that information for any potential risks or unusual behavior patterns.

”This an opportunity to not let certain events slip through the cracks where perhaps someone saw something or heard something, but they weren’t to connect the dots before a tragic event,” ClearForce CEO Tom Miller said.

With training and technology together, experts said it’s a shared objective to make safety a priority for everyone.

Homeland Security does provide a grant for small schools and non-profit for threat assessments camera systems, locking mechanisms and and active shooter training.

The deadline for this year’s grant ends on Friday. For those interested, it’s recommended to reach out around January next year.

