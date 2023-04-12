FORECAST: Summerlike weather arrive Thursday with warmth and an Air Quality Alert

WEATHER HEADLINES

Air Quality Alert for Thursday in Louisville - Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

Pop-up storms possible on Friday

Storms arrive Saturday night, some strong

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight will be our last cool night for a bit as lows work down into the 40s by Thursday morning. Clear skies will rule the overnight hours.

An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for Thursday. It will also be the 2nd warmest day of 2023 so far with highs soaring into the 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Some clouds will work in by the evening hours as a system arrives from the south. As clouds continue to roll in Thursday night we’ll see a few isolated showers and much more humid air. Lows will only be allowed to fall down into the 50s Friday morning thanks to this humidity.

Humid air and the disturbance to our south will help create pop-up thunderstorms Friday afternoon. These will slowly drift from southeast to northwest, in a “backwards” fashion. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s.

Aside from a rogue daytime shower, most of Saturday looks dry and warm with highs in the 80s.

By Saturday night storms will be approaching from the west, weakening as they arrive during the overnight hours of early Sunday. We’ll watch for some stronger storms from this system, but given the lack of wind energy in the atmosphere compared to previous events and the overnight timing, it appears most of the severe weather threat will stay west of our counties.

We’ll keep an eye on this for you.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.