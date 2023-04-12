FORECAST: Sunny, warm with plenty of pollen

WEATHER HEADLINES

Tree pollen levels remain very high

Spotty rain chance Friday

A few stronger thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll be sunny and warm today as highs approach 80°. High-level clouds will drift overhead at times this morning. Clear skies remain tonight as temperatures fall into the 40s.

Temperatures jump into the low 80s tomorrow afternoon with the help of sunny skies and southerly winds. Clouds begin to increase Thursday afternoon. Clouds continue to roll into the region Thursday night, limiting lows to the 50s.

After some stormy weather at times this weekend, a cooler pattern will move back into place for a few days next week.

