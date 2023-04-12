Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Sunny, warm with plenty of pollen

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Tree pollen levels remain very high
  • Spotty rain chance Friday
  • A few stronger thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll be sunny and warm today as highs approach 80°. High-level clouds will drift overhead at times this morning. Clear skies remain tonight as temperatures fall into the 40s.

Temperatures jump into the low 80s tomorrow afternoon with the help of sunny skies and southerly winds. Clouds begin to increase Thursday afternoon. Clouds continue to roll into the region Thursday night, limiting lows to the 50s.

After some stormy weather at times this weekend, a cooler pattern will move back into place for a few days next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Most Read

Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
One patient is listed in critical condition and two other patients are in “fair condition."
5 patients discharged, 3 patients remain in hospital following Louisville mass shooting
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital...
Victim in W. Chestnut St. shooting identified as 24-year-old man
(Top Left) Josh Barrick, 40 (Top Right) Tommy Elliott, 63 (Bottom Left) Juliana Farmer, 45...
Officials release the names of 4 killed in Louisville mass shooting

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Goode Morning Weather Blog
Goode Weather Blog 4/11
Expected path of totality through the United States.
Solar Eclipse 2024
Just like the kids they help, Kosair for kids is looking to lift one of their Silent Messenger...
Kosair For Kids losing one of their “Silent Messenger” statues after severe weather