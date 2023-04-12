Historians find historic mass grave in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A group of local historians in Earlington recently found what they believe to be a mass grave in a cemetery outside town. Historians say they think it’s there because of the Spanish Flu which devastated the area over 100 years ago.

The Hopkins County Cemetery Preservation Board works to find and restore forgotten cemeteries across Hopkins County. Recently they did just that in a space next to Barnsley Cemetery.

The Board says they’re always hearing about people suddenly finding forgotten cemeteries. This is something that means a lot to them.

”We just want to recognize those folks that have gone on and nobody knew where they were until now,” said Hopkins County Cemetery Preservation Board member Theresa Ray.

Board members say Barnsley Cemetery has been there since the 1870s when a local businessman donated land to the city which would become Oakwood Cemetery. At that time, cemeteries were segregated, so he also donated the land, which would eventually become Barnsley Cemetery, to be a Black cemetery.

Both cemeteries had a need for mass graves when the Spanish Flu came.

”It was terrible,” said Hopkins County Cemetery Preservation Board member Betty Fisher Cox. “I read or heard that 50% of Earlington died from the flu.”

The Cemetery Preservation Board says they found the mass grave in the white cemetery years ago, but until now hadn’t found the one in the Black cemetery.

They say it’s a meaningful thing to research and ensure people’s ancestors won’t be forgotten.

”The more research you do, it’s like, when I walk through the graveyard it’s like those are my friends,” said Hopkins County Historian Ann Gipson. “I know everything about them.”

Board members say they used a divining rod to find where they thought the bodies were, then brought in a man with ground-penetrating radar to confirm it.

Officials say they are planning to come back this Friday to clean up and place concrete blocks around the area.

Board members say they have been working on grants so they can add even more in the way of memorials in honor of those who have their final resting place there.

