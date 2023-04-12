Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Historians find historic mass grave in Hopkins Co.

Historians find historic mass grave in Hopkins Co.
By Robinson Miles
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A group of local historians in Earlington recently found what they believe to be a mass grave in a cemetery outside town. Historians say they think it’s there because of the Spanish Flu which devastated the area over 100 years ago.

The Hopkins County Cemetery Preservation Board works to find and restore forgotten cemeteries across Hopkins County. Recently they did just that in a space next to Barnsley Cemetery.

The Board says they’re always hearing about people suddenly finding forgotten cemeteries. This is something that means a lot to them.

”We just want to recognize those folks that have gone on and nobody knew where they were until now,” said Hopkins County Cemetery Preservation Board member Theresa Ray.

Board members say Barnsley Cemetery has been there since the 1870s when a local businessman donated land to the city which would become Oakwood Cemetery. At that time, cemeteries were segregated, so he also donated the land, which would eventually become Barnsley Cemetery, to be a Black cemetery.

Both cemeteries had a need for mass graves when the Spanish Flu came.

”It was terrible,” said Hopkins County Cemetery Preservation Board member Betty Fisher Cox. “I read or heard that 50% of Earlington died from the flu.”

The Cemetery Preservation Board says they found the mass grave in the white cemetery years ago, but until now hadn’t found the one in the Black cemetery.

They say it’s a meaningful thing to research and ensure people’s ancestors won’t be forgotten.

”The more research you do, it’s like, when I walk through the graveyard it’s like those are my friends,” said Hopkins County Historian Ann Gipson. “I know everything about them.”

Board members say they used a divining rod to find where they thought the bodies were, then brought in a man with ground-penetrating radar to confirm it.

Officials say they are planning to come back this Friday to clean up and place concrete blocks around the area.

Board members say they have been working on grants so they can add even more in the way of memorials in honor of those who have their final resting place there.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old...
GRAPHIC: Police release 911 calls from downtown Louisville bank shooting
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Old National Bank
‘No words can express our sorrow’: Family of Old National Bank shooter releases statement
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
Among those killed in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday was 63-year-old Tommy Elliott.
Funeral arrangements released for shooting victim Tommy Elliott

Latest News

James Tutt, Juliana Farmer, Joshua Barrick, Tommy Elliott, Deana Eckert
Funeral arrangements released for downtown Louisville shooting victims
A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington. It happened Tuesday morning near Garrett Morgan...
Crossing guard hit by car near Lexington school dies
City leaders came together for a public community vigil to honor the victims of Monday’s mass...
FULL VIDEO: Louisville leaders host vigil for Old National Bank mass shooting victims
Hard Times Collective is the latest boutique to set up shop in Louisville.
New woman, queer-owned boutique in Butchertown hosting sneak peek this weekend
Hard Times Collective is the latest boutique to set up shop in Louisville.
New woman and queer-owned boutique in Butchertown hosting sneak peek