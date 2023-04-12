Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Los Angeles DA files charges against 2 former police detectives in 2020 shooting

FILE - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón speaks during a news conference...
FILE - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. Gascón announced criminal charges against ex-Whittier detectives Cynthia Lopez and Salvador Murillo who opened fire in 2020 as Nicholas Carrillo ran away from them.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill,File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two former Los Angeles-area police detectives have been charged in the 2020 shooting of an unarmed man that left him paralyzed from the waist down, the district attorney said Wednesday.

Former Whittier detectives Cynthia Lopez and Salvador Murillo opened fire on April 30, 2020, as Nicholas Carrillo ran from them. Two bullets struck him in the back — one severing his spinal cord — as he climbed a fence to escape.

“Although he was lucky to survive, his life was forever changed and he must now begin using a wheelchair,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Wednesday during a news conference.

Murillo is charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and two counts of assault under color of authority. Lopez faces two counts of assault under color of authority, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Prosecutors filed the charges Tuesday.

The detectives were in plainclothes and an unmarked car when they spotted a sedan that had been supposedly used during an unarmed robbery the month before, Gascón said. A woman was the suspect in that robbery at a Walmart, where a television was stolen. Carrillo was alone in the car on the day he was shot.

The detectives followed the sedan into an alley, and emerged from their vehicle with their guns drawn. The sedan reversed and collided with the detectives’ car, Gascón said.

Lopez fired into the sedan’s rear windshield, prosecutors said. Carrillo then ran from the car and Lopez and Murillo opened fire as they chased him. He was not armed.

They are expected to be arraigned Monday. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

The detectives are no longer employed by the Whittier Police Department, which directed media inquiries to prosecutors.

“The Whittier Police Department, which is committed to responsible and accountable policing, will provide assistance to the District Attorney’s Office as needed,” Whittier Police Chief Aviv Bar said in a statement after the charges were announced.

The Whittier Police Officers’ Association, the union that represents the department’s rank-and-file officers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Whittier is about 15 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The Whittier case comes two weeks after Gascón’s office charged seven California Highway Patrol officers and a nurse with involuntary manslaughter in the 2020 death of a man who screamed “I can’t breathe” while multiple officers restrained him as they tried to take a blood sample.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Two patients remain in treatment at University Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
6 patients discharged, 2 patients remain in hospital following Louisville mass shooting
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital...
Victim in W. Chestnut St. shooting identified as 24-year-old man
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside JCTC

Latest News

A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Walmart to permanently close half of its Chicago stores
FILE — New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference, Sept. 21,...
Juul Labs agrees to pay $462 million settlement to 6 states
FILE - An electric vehicle charges at an EVgo fast charging station in Detroit on Nov. 16,...
Stiff EPA emission limits aim to boost US electric vehicle sales
Heart wreath laid by boarded up Old National Bank windows.
LIVE: Louisville hosts public vigil in honor of Old National Bank mass shooting victims