Louisville man wins $50,000 from Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man won a $50,000 prize on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket for the second time.

Carl Humphrey went to the Marathon in Jeffersontown on Easter for a bag of ice and decided to buy a lottery ticket since it was his second trip there, according to a Kentucky Lottery release.

After buying a Pick 3 ticket and a 500X Scratch-off, he found out that he won and was in disbelief.

“I went home and told my wife, ‘Guess what, I did it again.’ She said, ‘You’re kidding!’”

He had won this prize back back on Halloween in 2022.

“The first time I won, I couldn’t believe it. Now I won again, and in J-town.”

Humphrey said he’s going to pay off debt. He and his wife also plan to retire soon.

“My wife always teases that she’ll retire six months before me.”

Humphrey took home a check for $35,750 after taxes.

The Marathon in Jeffersontown will receive $500.

