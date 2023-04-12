Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville veteran celebrates his 100th birthday at senior living facility

A Louisville man and U.S. Air Force veteran recently celebrated his 100th birthday with his...
A Louisville man and U.S. Air Force veteran recently celebrated his 100th birthday with his senior living community this month.(The Grand Senior Living)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man and U.S. Air Force veteran recently celebrated his 100th birthday with his senior living community this month.

Joe Troje, a member of The Grand Senior Living facility on Civic Way, turned 100 years old on March 29. The facility celebrated his 100th birthday days later on April 3.

Troje was originally born in Cleveland, Ohio and has been married to his wife, Dot, since Oct. 17, 1953. They have four kids named Joseph, Barbara, Suzanne and Frances.

According to the senior living facility, Troje loves golf, tennis and is a talented accordion player. His former career revolved in sales and management.

Happy Birthday from us at WAVE News!

