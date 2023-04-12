Louisville veteran celebrates his 100th birthday at senior living facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man and U.S. Air Force veteran recently celebrated his 100th birthday with his senior living community this month.

Joe Troje, a member of The Grand Senior Living facility on Civic Way, turned 100 years old on March 29. The facility celebrated his 100th birthday days later on April 3.

Troje was originally born in Cleveland, Ohio and has been married to his wife, Dot, since Oct. 17, 1953. They have four kids named Joseph, Barbara, Suzanne and Frances.

According to the senior living facility, Troje loves golf, tennis and is a talented accordion player. His former career revolved in sales and management.

