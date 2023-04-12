Contact Troubleshooters
Metro Board of Health talks about plans to keep drinking water safe

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City leaders met with representatives from Louisville Water and MSD to talk about plans to keep Louisville drinking water safe on Wednesday.

The discussion happened during a virtual meeting of the Metro Board of Health.

It was prompted by the recent train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio that sent toxic chemicals into two waterways that flow into the Ohio River.

Constant monitoring by the Louisville Water Company found that Louisville water was always safe to drink.

Those with the Water Company said they can’t take their eyes off the River. There’s someone staffing their lab 24 hours a day, every day of the year, to make sure no dangerous chemicals are headed to Louisville.

“So, our methodology allows us to screen for thousands of chemicals that shouldn’t be in the water, so we can respond to any detection of any of those chemicals,” Water Quality Manager Chris Bobay said. “And we’re calibrated so we can quantify those and know what those levels mean and how to interpret those levels relative to health standards.”

When an event occurs like the derailment in Ohio on February 3, Louisville Water is in constant communication with cities up and down the river, tracking the chemicals in the water.

The cleanup is still underway in East Palestine. It was expected to take three months.

