Mother of Old National Bank shooter tries to warn 911

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old National Bank that killed 5 people and injured 8 others.

The calls include those inside the bank and the shooter, Connor Sturgeon’s mother as she tried to warn 911.

“This is his mother, I’m sorry I’m getting details second hand,” she says. “I’m running towards it now. Oh my lord.”

She tells the dispatcher her son had left a note for his roommate stating he had a gun and was headed to the Old National Bank, where he was employed. His mother was trying to get into her car to head to the bank.

“He’s, he’s not violent. He’s never done anything,” she says. She believed her son never owned a gun.

During the 911 call she realizes it was too late.

“We’ve already had calls from other people and I do not need you to go to the location at this time, OK? It’s dangerous there,” the dispatcher says.

“You’ve had calls from other people?”

“Yes,” the dispatcher responds.

Those other people who were calling 911 were in a panic. The shooter had already taken lives.

One caller watched from another branch during a video call.

“Omg, there’s an active shooter there! Oh my God!”

“How do you know you have an active shooter on the site?” the dispatcher asks.

“I just watched it,” the caller responds.

“How did you watch it? On a team meeting?”

“Yes, we were having a board meeting.”

One of the people in the conference room for that video meeting also called 911 moments after.

“Eight or nine people have been shot?” the dispatcher asks.

“Uh-huh.”

“Are you with any of them?”

“Yes, I’m in a closet hiding,” the woman said. Several gunshots can be heard during that 911 call.

Two other callers had trouble getting through to 911. One of them asked if they had a voice mail service she was being routed to. Another man was frustrated that he also was trying to get through to 911 and couldn’t.

“OK, stop yelling Sir, they are already on their way,” the dispatcher says.

“Yeah, because you don’t f****** answer!”

The panic continues for three minutes when police arrive, a salvation for soo many including the woman who was still hiding in a closet.

“Help, help,” the caller is heard saying.

“Is that the responders?” the dispatcher asks.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah.”

“I’ll go ahead and disconnect” the dispatcher says.

The shooting happened to fall on National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

In these recordings you can hear how, despite the panic, the dispatchers remained calm trying to get as much information as possible to save lives.

