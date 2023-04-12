Contact Troubleshooters
‘No words can express our sorrow’: Family of Old National Bank shooter releases statement

Old National Bank
Old National Bank(WAVE)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Connor Sturgeon has released a statement following the mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

Police said the 25-year-old went into the bank Monday morning and opened fire, killing five people and injuring several others. Officials confirmed he was employed by the bank, and had used a legally purchased AR-15-style rifle.

Sturgeon died at the scene. A total of nine patients were taken to the hospital, including three Louisville officers.

One of the officers, Nickolas Wilt, is still in critical condition as of Tuesday. The Sturgeon family released a statement on Tuesday, on behalf of their son.

”No words can express our sorrow, anguish, and horror at the unthinkable harm our son Connor inflicted on innocent people, their families, and the entire Louisville community. We mourn their loss and that of our son, Connor. We pray for everyone traumatized by his senseless acts of violence and are deeply grateful for the bravery and heroism of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department.

While Connor, like many of his contemporaries, had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing, there were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act. While we have many unanswered questions, we will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials and do all we can to aid everyone in understanding why and how this happened.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

