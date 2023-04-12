Oldham County recognized for early 2023 low unemployment rate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County has been recognized as one of the counties in Kentucky with a low unemployment rate in the first two months of 2023.

According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, which is an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, the county’s jobless rate was at 3.2% in January and 3.5% in February. The state’s unemployment rate was 4.2% in January and 4.5% in February.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels aren’t seasonally adjusted. This is due to small sample sizes.

Information below on each county in the state:

January 2023 Kentucky County Unemployment Rates Charts

February 2023 Kentucky County Unemployment Rates Charts

Kentucky Center for Statistics website

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.